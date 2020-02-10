Young supplied 48 points (13-30 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 16-16 FT), 13 assists, two steals and one rebound in 48 minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime win against the Knicks.

Young returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury and put on a show, posting his 20th double-double through 48 appearances. He did commit seven turnovers, but overall it was a scintillating offensive showcase from Young, who will try to stay hot during Monday's matchup versus the Magic.