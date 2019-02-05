Young compiled 10 points (2-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds across 27 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Wizards on Monday.

Young continued to get his teammates involved in Monday's win, handing out 10 assists. That marked his seventh straight game with at least eight assists, and he's averaged 9.0 helpers during that span. Young is an explosive scorer capable of putting up huge offensive numbers, but on nights like Monday where his shot isn't falling, his fantasy production is stabilized by his high assist totals.