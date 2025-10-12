Young tallied 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound and eight assists across 25 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Young is evidently still shaking off some rust from a shooting perspective, but he made up for it with his strong play as a facilitator and still managed to get to the charity stripe with relative ease. The Oklahoma product is coming off a solid age-26 campaign a year ago, averaging 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 76 regular-season appearances.