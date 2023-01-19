Young supplied 18 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 win over Dallas.

Young got off to a quick start in the first quarter with eight points and five assists in the first quarter before temporarily leaving the game with an apparent ankle injury. However, he returned midway through the second quarter and went on to have a solid second half with 10 points on 2-of-4 shooting to go along with six dimes, two rebounds and a steal. The point guard finished with a game-high 12 assists while also making all eight of his free-throw attempts in the contest. It was Young's third time with double-digit assists this month, though he did snap his streak of 13 straight games with at least 20 points.