Young produced 18 points (4-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 126-120 loss to the Knicks.

Young was woeful from the field once again, and while two games is a minimal sample size, Young has gone a combined 8-for-35 from the field in his first two outings, with Atlanta losing both contests. Young gets involved enough to remain fantasy-relevant even when he struggles with his shot, but there's no question he needs to be a more consistent scorer in the coming games. Things won't get easier for Young, as he will lead the Hawks into a tough matchup at Milwaukee on Sunday.