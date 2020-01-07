Hawks' Trae Young: Dishes out 12 dimes
Young had 29 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3PT, 9-9 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and seven turnovers in 39 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Nuggets.
Young missed Atlanta's final two games of 2019 but he seems to be playing with a chip on his shoulder since the calendar flipped to 2020 -- in three January games, the second-year guard is averaging 32.7 points and 10.0 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep. He will try to extend this sizzling run Wednesday against the Rockets.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...