Young had 29 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3PT, 9-9 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and seven turnovers in 39 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Young missed Atlanta's final two games of 2019 but he seems to be playing with a chip on his shoulder since the calendar flipped to 2020 -- in three January games, the second-year guard is averaging 32.7 points and 10.0 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep. He will try to extend this sizzling run Wednesday against the Rockets.