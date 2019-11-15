Young had 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-7 FT), 13 assists, two steals and one rebound in 36 minutes during Thursday's 128-112 loss at Phoenix.

Young has scored 20-plus points while dishing out 10 or more assists in five of his last six contests. The second-year point guard needs to reduce his turnovers going forward -- he has committed at least five in each of his last four outings -- but remains Atlanta's biggest scoring threat and the team's most prized fantasy asset. Up next there's a tough away matchup Saturday at the Clippers.