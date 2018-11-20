Young produced 25 points (8-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 17 assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes Monday against the Clippers.

Young exploded for his sixth double-double of the season after failing to crack double-digits in his past three games. Despite the recent struggles, the rookie is providing excellent counting stats -- 16.3 points, 7.8 assists 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 threes per game -- albeit with inefficient splits of 39.4 percent from the field, 24.2 percent from three and 81.0 percent from the line on the season. If owners can tolerate his poor field goal percentage and lack of defensive stats, Young is a high upside rookie who has the potential to record massive performances such as the one on Monday.