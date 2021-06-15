Young recorded 25 points (8-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 18 assists, four rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Monday's win over the 76ers.

Young paced the Hawks in both points and assists, dishing out a career-high in dimes and making two clutch free throws to seal the win in the fourth quarter. The star point guard became the first player to record at least 25 points and 18 assists in a playoff game since Tim Hardaway in 1991, and he's also the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 18 dimes in a playoff game. Young has now scored at least 20 points in every one of his nine playoff contests to date.