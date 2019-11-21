Hawks' Trae Young: Dishes out eight dimes
Young had 25 points (8-22 FG, 1-5 3PT, 8-10 FT), eight assists, three steals and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-127 loss against the Bucks.
Young continues to be a stellar fantasy asset due to his high-usage rate and while the efficiency could be better -- 44.0 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three-point range -- he is still on an upward trajectory compared to what he did in his rookie season. The second-year point guard has scored 20 or more points in each of his last eight games, and should be Atlanta's main offensive option ahead of a road matchup Friday at Detroit.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.