Young had 25 points (8-22 FG, 1-5 3PT, 8-10 FT), eight assists, three steals and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-127 loss against the Bucks.

Young continues to be a stellar fantasy asset due to his high-usage rate and while the efficiency could be better -- 44.0 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three-point range -- he is still on an upward trajectory compared to what he did in his rookie season. The second-year point guard has scored 20 or more points in each of his last eight games, and should be Atlanta's main offensive option ahead of a road matchup Friday at Detroit.