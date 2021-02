Young logged 15 points (3-9 FG, 9-11 FT), 14 assists and one rebound in Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers.

Young's playmaking redeemed his lack of shots, as he logged under 10 field-goal attempts for only the third time this season. He has now distributed over 12 assists in four of his past six games. Young's recent performances have elevated his assist average (9.4), which only trails behind James Harden (11.2) in the league.