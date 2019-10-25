Young amassed 38 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 10-12 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 win over the Pistons.

Young was spectacular, flirting with a triple double while leading his team to victory. Despite committing six turnovers, Young was also rather efficient offensively, and the sophomore seems set to take the league by storm thanks to his incredible blend of ball handling, shooting touch, and playmaking vision.