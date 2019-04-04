Young exploded for 33 points (12-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 win over the 76ers.

Young torched the 76ers for the second time in the last two weeks, providing an extremely efficient scoring performance while racking up the assists and falling three boards shy of a triple-double. With the Hawks much more focused on building momentum for next year rather than improving their draft lottery odds (won five of last seven), Young is probably primed to continue offering impressive stat lines across the final three matchups of 2018-19.