Young finished Tuesday's 120-118 win over the Cavaliers with 16 points (4-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal over 36 minutes.

While Young had a poor shooting night, he was still able to contribute his second straight double-double and his 37th of the season, tying him for seventh in the NBA with Joel Embiid. Through 14 games in March, Young is averaging 24.2 points, 9.3 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.3 steals as the Hawks try to lock up a postseason berth and potentially even climb out of the play-in tournament.