Young scored a team-high 27 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding 12 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

The second-year point guard continues to be a strong fantasy asset despite the lackluster roster around him. Young has delivered a double-double in three of his last four games and eight of his last 11, averaging 32.5 points, 11.7 assists, 3.6 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.