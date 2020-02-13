Play

Young scored a team-high 27 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding 12 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

The second-year point guard continues to be a strong fantasy asset despite the lackluster roster around him. Young has delivered a double-double in three of his last four games and eight of his last 11, averaging 32.5 points, 11.7 assists, 3.6 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories