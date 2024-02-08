Young notched 20 points (8-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 loss to the Celtics.

The All-Star guard has a tough shooting night, but Young still produced his 32nd double-double of the season, sixth in the league. He's also scored at least 20 points in seven straight games since returning from a concussion, averaging 28.3 points, 11.3 assists, 4.0 threes, 1.9 steals and 1.4 boards during that time while shooting 47.5 percent from beyond the arc.