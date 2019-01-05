Hawks' Trae Young: Double-double in loss to Bucks
Young scored 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 144-112 loss to the Bucks.
The Hawks got outscored by 29 points in the first quarter, so the outcome was never in doubt, but Young still got in a full complement of court time. The rookie has 12 double-doubles in 38 games, but his shooting remains a work in progress -- Young is still below 40 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three-point range on the season, and his 15.3 PPG has come through volume and not efficiency.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...