Young scored 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 144-112 loss to the Bucks.

The Hawks got outscored by 29 points in the first quarter, so the outcome was never in doubt, but Young still got in a full complement of court time. The rookie has 12 double-doubles in 38 games, but his shooting remains a work in progress -- Young is still below 40 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three-point range on the season, and his 15.3 PPG has come through volume and not efficiency.