Hawks' Trae Young: Double-double in loss to Hornets
Young scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, two steals and a rebound in 28 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 loss to the Hornets.
The rookie guard combined with John Collins to fuel a big night for the Atlanta offense, but Young and the team's perimeter defense dug too big a hole to climb out of as Charlotte shot 45.2 percent (19-for-42) from three-point range, including a season-high nine threes for Kemba Walker. Defensive deficiencies aside, Young's fantasy value has been on the upswing as the season has progressed -- he now has 16 double-doubles on the season, and the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft has scored 20 or more points in nine of the last 13 games, averaging 21.2 points, 8.2 assists, 4.2 boards and 2.5 three-pointers over that stretch.
