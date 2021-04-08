Young tallied 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 11 assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 22-year-old inefficiencies continued Wednesday, hitting just six of 17 attempts from the field. Young's scoring has been inconsistent since returning to the lineup after missing Friday's game with knee soreness, as he's posted 13, 30, and 14 points over his last three games, respectively. The third-year guard will look to bounce back efficiency-wise Friday at home against the Bulls.