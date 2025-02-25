Young amassed 11 points (4-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 98-86 win over the Heat.

It was a tough night from beyond the arc for Young, as he saw his streak of games with at least one three-pointer end at 31. The 26-year-old guard has been playing through a sore Achilles tendon, and while that might have affected his shooting Monday, it didn't impact his distribution skills. Young is up to 34 double-doubles on the season, including six in 10 February contests -- a stretch in which he's averaging 30.3 points, 11.9 assists, 3.4 threes, 2.4 boards and 0.8 steals.