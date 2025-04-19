Young provided 29 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 44 minutes during Friday's 123-114 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Young had another strong Play-In Tournament performance Friday, leading both teams in assists and finishing second in points behind Tyler Herro (30). Young saw his efficiency from the field dip this season, though that was probably partially due to a right Achilles issue that made him a regular on the Hawks' injury report. He connected on a career-low 41.1 percent of his field-goal attempts, and his 34.0 percent clip from three-point range was his lowest since his rookie season (2018-19). Young finished the regular season averaging a career-best 11.6 assists along with 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 36.0 minutes per contest.