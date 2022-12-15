Young registered 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and 16 assists over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 loss to the Magic.

The 24-year-old couldn't get his shot going, but Young still scored at least 18 points for the 18th straight game while setting a new season high in assists. Minor injuries have cost him a couple contests in December, but when he's been on the court he's recorded three double-doubles in five games, averaging 22.6 points, 11.0 assists, 2.4 boards and 1.2 threes over that stretch.