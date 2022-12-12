Young registered 19 points (5-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds and 14 assists across 42 minutes during Sunday's 123-122 overtime win over the Bulls.

While his shot wasn't quite falling, Young did nail a three-pointer with a second left to give the Hawks the lead in overtime. He was having no trouble acting as facilitator on Sunday night, matching his season high with 14 assists and earning his fifth double-double in seven games. The 24-year-old continues to be a top producer at the point guard position, but he's also on pace for his worst shooting season of his career (40.8 percent).