Young ended Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Knicks with 19 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and four steals across 31 minutes.

It was his fifth straight double-double and 30th of the season, tying him for sixth in the NBA headed into the All-Star break. Young is on pace to average a double-double for the first time in his career, and the offseason addition of Dejounte Murray seems to have given him license to focus more on his distribution skills -- over his last 11 games, Young is averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 assists, 3.5 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.3 steals.