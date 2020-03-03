Young finished with 19 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one board, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes of a 125-88 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Young saw his double-double streak end at four games as he struggled to find open teammates against Memphis. The second year man still managed to put up a decent point total largely in part to an effective day from the charity stripe. He'll try to bounce back against the Wizards on Friday.