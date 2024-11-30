Young recorded 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Young led the Hawks in assists Friday and was the second-leading scorer behind De'Andre Hunter (23). Young has been playing through right Achilles tendinitis, but that didn't slow him down as he logged his fifth-straight double-double, and he has tallied at least 11 assists in 13 of 19 regular-season games. Over his last 10 games, Young has averaged a19.9 points, 13.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 36.0 minutes per game.