Young totaled 20 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 108-97 win over the Timberwolves.

Young only attempted eight shots in the win, but he was very effective in getting the ball to other playmakers. His ball distribution allowed all five starters to score 15-plus points. Young netted the majority of his points at the charity stripe, where he converted 12 of 13 free throws.