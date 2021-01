Young totaled 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes in Saturday's 96-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Hawks currently lead the league in scoring due largely to Young's prolific stat lines. Young's big issue is holding on to the ball, however. He now has 23 turnovers over his first six games. Young's reckless tendencies put a significant dent in his fantasy output, although there's no denying his value in multiple categories.