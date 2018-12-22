Hawks' Trae Young: Double-doubles in Friday's victory
Young totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 114-107 victory over the Knicks.
Young had a solid game Friday despite scoring just 15 points. He managed double-digit assists for the third time in his last five games but it was his shot selection that really stood out. He went 5-of-9 from the field and while the total was low, the efficiency was much better. He is likely going to continue to see plenty of ups and downs across his rookie season but he is still worth rostering in basically all formats.
