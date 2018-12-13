Hawks' Trae Young: Double-doubles in losing effort
Young produced 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Hawks.
Young came to play Wednesday, shooting over 50 percent for just the third time this season, ending with 24 points and 10 assists. This was also his first double-double in over two weeks and perhaps the matchup with fellow rookie Luka Doncic was enough to spark Young. As soon as he can find some consistency in his shot, Young will become far more attractive in standard formats. Until that time he is a nice source of assists and occasional points and threes.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.