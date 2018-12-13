Young produced 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Hawks.

Young came to play Wednesday, shooting over 50 percent for just the third time this season, ending with 24 points and 10 assists. This was also his first double-double in over two weeks and perhaps the matchup with fellow rookie Luka Doncic was enough to spark Young. As soon as he can find some consistency in his shot, Young will become far more attractive in standard formats. Until that time he is a nice source of assists and occasional points and threes.