Young tallied 30 points (9-21 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-118 loss to Cleveland.

Young handed out double-digit assists for the first time since early December, coinciding with the return of John Collins. Young has been fantastic this season but having Collins back on the floor could increase Young's value. His assist numbers should rise and with another offensive threat on the floor, teams will be less inclined to focus tall of their efforts on Young.