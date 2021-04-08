Young tallied 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 11 assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 22-year-old's inefficiency continued Wednesday, as he shot less than 50 percent from the field for a fifth consecutive game. Young's scoring has been inconsistent in his three games since he missed Friday's contest to knee soreness; he scored 30 points Tuesday but just 27 points in the other two games combined. The third-year guard will look to bounce back efficiency-wise Friday at home against the Bulls.