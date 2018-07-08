Hawks' Trae Young: Double-doubles in Vegas Summer League debut

Young provided 21 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during the Hawks' 91-89 loss to the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.

Although his shooting continues to be less than optimal, Young was impressive as a facilitator, and a strong showing from the free-throw line helped prop up his final scoring total overall. Young has been nothing if not entertaining through his showings in the Utah Summer League and Saturday's Vegas opener, and he remains aggressive despite not yet having experienced his first successful shooting effort. Naturally, the 2018 first-round pick will continue to be one of the more intriguing players to monitor for the duration of summer league play.