Young finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 win over Utah.

Young posted a game-high 15 assists in Sunday's high-scoring affair, and he has racked up double-digit assists in eight of his last 10 outings. The star point guard also finished as Atlanta's second-leading scorer, logging at least 20 points for the third time in his last five appearances. During that five-game span, Young has averaged 22.4 points, 14.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 36.4 minutes per contest.