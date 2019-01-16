Hawks' Trae Young: Double-doubles in win
Young recorded 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds in 32 minutes Tuesday against Oklahoma City.
Young had his second-straight double-double and drained his most threes of 2019. His percentages have ticked up as the season's worn on, and he continues to be a fantastic source of assists. Although he failed to record a steal Tuesday, Young's upped his defensive production in his past 10 games, recording 14 swipes in that span. On the year, Young's averaging 15.8 points, 7.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals in 29.6 minutes per game.
