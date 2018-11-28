Young posted 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one block and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 win over the Heat.

Young got back on track with his passing ways Tuesday night, reaching double-digit assists for the first time since he recorded his season-high 17 assists. His assist-to-turnover ratio also exceeded three for the first time in the last three games, as opposed to one or below, so hopefully he can continue to be that efficient going forward, as that would make him a substantially better player to go along with his shooting prowess.