Young (shin) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's contest against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

The All-Star guard's chances of playing Monday have seemingly decreased with Young now being listed as doubtful. If Young can't suit up for the Hawks, Dejounte Murray figures to take over the lead point guard duties. Aaron Holiday also figures to see an increase in usage if Young is ultimately ruled out.