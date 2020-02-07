Hawks' Trae Young: Downgraded to doubtful
Young (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Young was originally deemed probable, but apparently his ankle is feeling worse than expected. Assuming he misses Friday's game, Jeff Teague and Brandon Goodwin should see increased usage.
