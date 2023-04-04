Young (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young remains under the weather and has been downgraded from questionable to out. His status for the second half of Atlanta's current back-to-back set Wednesday versus Washington remains unclear, but at best, he can presumably be considered questionable. In his absence, Bogdan Bogdanovic could move into the starting lineup, but Aaron Holiday, AJ Griffin, Vit Krejci and Trent Forrest are also candidates for increased minutes.