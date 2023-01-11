Young (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Milwaukee, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday morning with a non-COVID illness, and the superstar point guard will ultimately be sidelined due to the aliment. In his absence, Aaron Holiday, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Justin Holiday and AJ Griffin are candidates for increased roles, though Dejounte Murray figures to take over as Atlanta's primary point guard and playmaker.