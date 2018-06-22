Hawks' Trae Young: Drafted No. 5 overall

Young was selected by the Mavericks with the fifth overall of the 2018 NBA Draft, but there is a deal in place that will send Young to the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Hawks drafted Luka Doncic for the Mavericks with the No. 3 overall pick and will get Young and a protected first round pick in exchange for the Euroleague star. Young now will join an Atlanta team that already has Dennis Schroder as its starting point guard, but after Schroder publicly stated that he didn't want to be part of the team's rebuild, it's possible the point guard could be on his way out. Should that be the case, the door would be wide open for Young to be the leader in the backcourt for this young Hawks team. There are plenty of concerns surrounding Young's efficiency at the next level, but the point guard still was the top scorer and assist man in Division I one last year as he exploded onto the college basketball scene.