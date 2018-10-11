Young totaled 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 win over the Spurs.

Young cashed in from well beyond the arc to clinch the game. Moreover, he committed just one turnover. It was by far Young's best performance in the preseason, which bodes well for his confidence heading into Friday's preseason finale versus the Heat and next Wednesday's regular season opener against a Knicks club that's expected to struggle defensively.