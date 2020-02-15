Hawks' Trae Young: Drills four triples in win
Young totaled 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's Team USA victory over Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Young was simply showing off Friday, pulling up from near half-court as he drilled multiple three-point bombs. As predicted, the game was not taken too seriously which allowed the young stars to flaunt their wares to the crowd. Young is putting together a fantastic season and despite the Hawks on-court struggles, their future certainly looks bright. Young has basically been a first-round player all season and there is no reason to think he won't maintain this kind of production moving forward.
