Hawks' Trae Young: Drills seven threes
Young finished with 24 points (7-19 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two steals and one rebound across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 101-93 summer league victory over the Bulls.
Young's status coming into the contest was in question, as he had left Sunday's tilt against the Trail Blazers after just nine minutes due to a thigh bruise. The rookie quickly brushed off any notion he was feeling the effects of the injury, drilling seven threes en route to a victory. There are still some growing pains, however, as he went 0-for-6 on two-pointers and recorded only one more assist than turnover. Still, Tuesday's contest represents a turning point for Young, who has now strung together two consecutive 20-point games, excluding the contest where he left early.
