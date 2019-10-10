Young finished with 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 27 minutes Thursday against the Magic.

Young continued to shake off the rust Wednesday, producing a much better offensive outing than Monday's preseason debut. That said, the second-year point guard committed a whopping eight turnovers against just five assists while finishing with a negative-13 net rating. The second-year point guard is clearly still finding his rhythm and should improve throughout the remainder of the preseason.