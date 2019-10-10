Hawks' Trae Young: Drops 18 in loss
Young finished with 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 27 minutes Thursday against the Magic.
Young continued to shake off the rust Wednesday, producing a much better offensive outing than Monday's preseason debut. That said, the second-year point guard committed a whopping eight turnovers against just five assists while finishing with a negative-13 net rating. The second-year point guard is clearly still finding his rhythm and should improve throughout the remainder of the preseason.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.