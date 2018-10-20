Hawks' Trae Young: Drops 20 in loss to Grizzlies
Young scored 20 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding nine assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 131-117 loss to the Grizzlies.
The rookie was the only Atlanta starter to play more than 26 minutes, as both teams emptied their benches in a runaway win for Memphis. Young's NBA career has begun about as expected, as he's putting up a high volume of shots without being particularly efficient, but his distribution skills give him a strong floor for fantasy value even if the Hawks' roster doesn't offer him a lot of dependable scoring options to receive his passes.
