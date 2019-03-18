Hawks' Trae Young: Drops 20 points in loss
Young finished with 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal over 32 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Young led the Hawks in scoring on a night where most players on the team couldn't get it going. Young added six boards and five helpers to his generous scoring tally, and the rookie from Oklahoma has put up games like this on a regular basis this season.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...