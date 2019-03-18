Young finished with 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal over 32 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Magic on Sunday.

Young led the Hawks in scoring on a night where most players on the team couldn't get it going. Young added six boards and five helpers to his generous scoring tally, and the rookie from Oklahoma has put up games like this on a regular basis this season.