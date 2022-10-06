Young compiled 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes in a 123-113 win Thursday in a preseason game against Milwaukee in Abu Dhabi.

Young played all 12 minutes in both the first and third quarters in his first preseason game. After a 3-for-10 start from the field, he made five of his last nine shots. Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 47 points in their first game as teammates, each finding time to run the offense. The 24-year-old has combined to average 27.8 points and 9.5 assists over the last three seasons, making two All-Star teams. Whether or not the addition of Murray will affect Young's ability to fill up the box score is yet to be determined.