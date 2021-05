Young logged 27 points (9-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, one rebound and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 113-96 Game 4 victory over the Knicks.

Young struggled shooting the ball from three-point range in Sunday's win, as he made only 28.6 percent from deep off 14 attempts. The guard only played 33 minutes as he picked up three early fouls in the first half, then in the second half, the game became a blowout in the fourth quarter so Young got some rest.