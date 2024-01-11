Young totaled 28 points (7-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-14 FT), one rebound, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 139-132 overtime win over the 76ers.

The double-double was the 23rd in 34 games for Young, tying him with Joel Embiid (knee) and Rudy Gobert (hip) for sixth in the league in that category. The Hawks point guard has been producing them even more frequently that usual over the last month, cranking out 11 double-doubles in the last 14 games and averaging 29.3 points, 11.8 assists, 3.9 threes, 3.4 boards and 1.4 steals over that stretch.